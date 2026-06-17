Trump threatens 'dropping bombs' if Iran doesn't 'behave'

EVIAN, France: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (Jun 17) warned Iran he was ready to resume military action if Tehran did not abide by its obligations, two days ahead of the signing of an accord to end the war between the foes.

"No it's not final. It's a memorandum of understanding," Trump said at the G7, referring to the agreement expected to be signed in Switzerland on Friday.

"If I don't like it we will go back to shooting at them," he added alongside Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

"If they don't behave, we'll go right back to dropping bombs right smack in the middle of their head."

"Because they misbehaved for 47 years," he said, referring to the Islamic Republic, founded in the Islamic revolution after the ousting of the shah, a US ally, in 1979.

Trump said the Iran memorandum of understanding did not include immediate sanctions relief for Iran.

Trump heaped praise on the framework agreement that his administration had negotiated, saying: "That's a very strong deal. Nobody knows what it is, but it's very strong, and most people seem to be very happy."

He said the agreement would be a boon for markets.

"There's nothing so smart as the market, and the market loves it beyond anything that I've actually seen," he said, adding: "The alternative would be a worldwide depression."

Oil prices were near a three-month low on Wednesday, with Trump predicting further decreases: "I think oil prices might get lower than where they were before the war."

The US-Israeli war against Iran began on Feb 28 with the killing in airstrikes of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other top officials.

The talks on a final US-Iran settlement to end the conflict are set to begin Friday immediately after the signing of the accord in Switzerland and continue over a 60-day window to flesh out its details.