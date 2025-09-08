Trump issues 'last warning' to Hamas to accept hostage deal

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Sunday (Sep 7) issued what he called his "last warning" to Hamas, urging the Palestinian militant group to accept a deal to release hostages from Gaza.

"The Israelis have accepted my terms. It is time for Hamas to accept as well," Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform. "I have warned Hamas about the consequences of not accepting. This is my last warning, there will not be another one!"

NEW CEASEFIRE PROPOSAL

Israel’s N12 News reported that Trump has put forward a new ceasefire proposal under which Hamas would free all 48 remaining hostages on the first day of the truce in exchange for thousands of Palestinian prisoners jailed in Israel. Negotiations on ending the war would then take place during the ceasefire, the report said.

An Israeli official said the government was "seriously considering" the proposal but gave no further details.