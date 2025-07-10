Trump issues more letters to countries in push for tariff deals

EU DEAL IN "COMING DAYS"?

Analysts have noted that Asian countries are a major target of the documents so far.



But all eyes are on the state of negotiations with major partners who have yet to receive such communications, including the European Union.



For now, the Trump administration is under pressure to unveil more trade pacts. So far, Washington has only reached agreements with Britain and Vietnam, alongside a deal to lower tit-for-tat levies with China.



Trump on Tuesday said that his government was "probably two days off" from sending the EU a letter with an updated tariff rate for the bloc.



"They're very tough, but now they're being very nice to us," he added at a cabinet meeting.



An EU spokesman said Wednesday that the bloc wants to strike a deal with the United States "in the coming days," and has shown readiness to reach an agreement in principle.