Trump orders Lake Ontario to be renamed 'Lake America'

CANADA STRIKES BACK

Lake Ontario is the smallest by surface area of the five Great Lakes, which straddle the border between the United States and Canada. It borders the Canadian province of Ontario and the US state of New York.



The name change mirrors Trump's unilateral altering of the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America in January 2025 - a move Mexico has also rejected.



Carney retorted that the name of the lake was 400 years old - predating the formation of both the United States and Canada - and came from an Indigenous word meaning "the lake is beautiful, the lake is big."



"We know that America is changing," he said in a post on X.



"Canadians also know that naming reality means calling it Lake Ontario - then, now and always."



The former Canadian and UK central banker's defiance of Trump in recent days has won plaudits at home, with Carney declaring earlier this week that Ottawa was "at war" after being "attacked."



Trump's executive order tells the US Department of the Interior to update references to the lake in the official geographical naming service within 30 days and ensure the federal government calls it "Lake America."



It justifies the name change by saying that the deepest part of the lake is on the American side, meaning that the United States "claims most of the Lake's volume."



Trump had said Tuesday that he was giving "serious consideration" to calling it Lake America. He then posted a TikTok video late Wednesday saying that he would proceed.