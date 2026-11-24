WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump's intervention to restore Jensen Huang as CEO of Nvidia offered an early indication of how Trump, despite losing control of Congress to Democrats, can continue to wield power in Washington and beyond during what is traditionally considered the lame-duck phase of any presidency.

Days after the Nvidia board had ruled out restoring Huang following a series of damaging revelations about his relations with an alleged Chinese spy and other women, Trump seized control of the narrative.

He forcefully made the case for Huang's return in a press conference on Friday, then dispatched key members of his administration throughout the weekend to convince the board to reverse its position in an announcement shortly before the stock market opened on Monday.

Trump celebrated his victory with a nearly hour-long interview on CNBC in which he took credit for the turnabout and called Huang a "national treasure".

"The board decided to do what we wanted to do. And one of the things the board wanted to know: Is there a national security problem?" Trump told CNBC.

"And after a lot of research ... we said, 'No, it's not a problem'," Trump said. "We feel very strongly that he's in good shape, very good shape."

The stock market soared. Members of Congress criticised the move. Meanwhile, Trump - just weeks from his party's historic midterm election blowout that many Republicans blamed on his falling popularity - was back at the centre of the world's gaze.

He soon made a social media post, based on a photo of his own triumphant fist pump following his near-assassination at a Pennsylvania political rally in 2024, but with Huang superimposed where Trump stood in the original. In Huang's hand dangled a red bra, an apparent reference to the sex scandal he had just escaped, aided by Trump's unusual knack for bending storylines to his desires.

"He's willing to do things in a very unorthodox manner," said presidential historian Thomas Alan Schwartz of Vanderbilt University. "Getting Huang back as CEO is clearly in the category of unorthodox."