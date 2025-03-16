Trump launches strikes against Yemen's Houthis

ADEN: US President Donald Trump launched military strikes against Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis on Saturday (Mar 15) over the group's attacks against Red Sea shipping, warning "hell will rain down upon you" if the Houthis do not abandon their campaign.

Trump also warned Iran, the Houthis' main backer, that it needed to immediately halt support to the group. He said if Iran threatened the United States "America will hold you fully accountable and, we won't be nice about it!"

The unfolding US strikes represent the biggest US military operation in the Middle East since Trump took office in January, and came as the United States ramps up sanctions pressure on Tehran while trying to bring it to the negotiating table over its nuclear program.

At least nine civilians were killed and nine injured in US strikes on Yemen's Sanaa, according to the Houthi-run health ministry.