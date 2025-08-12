Trump says may allow lawsuit against Fed chair over renovations

Policymakers have been cautiously monitoring the effects of Trump's wide-ranging tariffs on the world's biggest economy, as they mulled the right time to lower rates further.

This is because it takes time for levies to filter through to consumer prices.

The jury is still out on whether Trump's latest tariffs will have a one-off or longer-term impact on inflation, but the president has regularly pointed to benign data to urge for rate reductions to boost the economy.

Shortly after government data was released on Tuesday, showing that consumer inflation stayed unchanged at 2.7 per cent in July, Trump wrote on social media that Powell "must now lower the rate".

He also called the Fed's leadership "complacent".

Trump has openly floated the idea of ousting Powell over cost overruns for the renovation.

While the US leader says the price of the makeover was US$3.1 billion, reiterating this figure in his social media post on Tuesday, Powell has been quick to correct Trump in the past.

The cost has been put at US$2.5 billion, but Trump's higher number includes work on another building that Powell maintains was completed previously.

On Tuesday, Trump said Powell was doing a "horrible" job in managing the Fed's revamp.