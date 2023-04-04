Trump leaves Florida home to surrender to charges in New York

WEST PALM BEACH: Donald Trump left his Florida home on Monday (Apr 3) bound for New York where he will surrender to criminal charges, taking the United States into uncharted and potentially volatile territory.

The 76-year-old Republican, the first American president ever to be criminally indicted, will be formally charged Tuesday over hush money paid to a porn star during the 2016 election campaign.

TV footage showed a motorcade departing Trump's Mar-a-Lago home at 12.20pm to head to the city where he made his name, and where he hopes to use his appearance before a judge to rouse support for his 2024 White House bid.

"The Corrupt D.A. has no case," Trump said on his social media platform Truth Social, of the Manhattan district attorney prosecuting the case. "What he does have is a venue where it is IMPOSSIBLE for me to get a Fair Trial."

New York police were on high alert ahead of Trump's arrival, with security cordons and Secret Service agents outside Trump Tower and the criminal court where he will appear before a judge Tuesday afternoon.

New York Mayor Eric Adams warned that anyone protesting violently during Trump's historic arraignment will be "arrested and held accountable, no matter who you are".

"While there may be some rabble rousers thinking about coming to our city tomorrow our message is clear, is simple: 'control yourselves'," the mayor told a press conference.

As part of his arraignment, Trump will undergo the standard booking procedure of being fingerprinted and photographed, likely to result in one of the most famous mugshots of the modern era.