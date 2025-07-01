Trump says will 'take a look' at deporting Musk

WASHINGTON: United States President Donald Trump said on Tuesday (Jul 1) he could consider deporting Elon Musk, after the South African-born billionaire slammed his flagship spending Bill.

Trump also said the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which Musk headed before stepping down in late May, may train its sights on the Tesla and SpaceX founder's government subsidies.

"I don't know. We'll have to take a look," Trump told reporters at the White House when asked if he would consider deporting Musk.

"We might have to put DOGE on Elon. You know what DOGE is? DOGE is the monster that might have to go back and eat Elon."

Trump doubled down on the threat when he said he believed Musk was attacking his so-called "One Big Beautiful Bill" because he was annoyed that it had dropped measures to support electric vehicles (EV).

"He's losing his EV mandate. He's very upset about things, but you know, he could lose a lot more than that, I can tell you right now. Elon can lose a lot more than that."