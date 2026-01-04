Trump says US will 'run' Venezuela until 'safe' transition

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump on Saturday (Jan 3) said the United States will "run" Venezuela until "such time that we can do a safe, proper, and judicious transition" following the capture of President Nicolas Maduro and his wife.

At a press conference detailing their capture, the US president said that, amid a power vacuum, Washington did not want a similar situation with another person coming in, only to have the "same situation for the last long period of years".

Trump called the operation to capture Maduro and his wife an "assault not seen since World War II", hailing it as "one of the most stunning and effective displays of American power, might and competence" in history.

Comparing the strikes to Operation Midnight Hammer, which took out Iran's nuclear facilities last July, and the assassination of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani in 2020, Trump said that all Venezuelan military capabilities were "rendered powerless".

The operation, which involved US air, land and sea forces, was a success, with no American casualties and no equipment lost, he added.

Trump confirmed both Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores will face drug and narco-terrorism charges in New York, having earlier posted on his Truth Social platform a picture of Maduro on board the warship USS Iwo Jima.

The Trump administration earlier said that the couple will face the "full wrath of American justice" under drug and terrorism charges.

"Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, have been indicted in the Southern District of New York," Attorney General Pamela Bondi posted on X.

At his press conference Trump blamed Maduro for carrying out a "ceaseless campaign of violence, terror and subversion" against the US, noting that this continued for many years after his term as president had "expired".

This threatened not only the American people, but the stability of the entire region, he said. He added this was on top of rampant drug smuggling that inflicted "untold suffering and human destruction, particularly in the US.

Trump also accused Maduro of sending members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua to the US to "terrorise" communities nationwide, citing how they "took over" apartments in Colorado state and their alleged involvement in the killing of 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray in Houston in 2024.

"Maduro again will never be able to threaten an American citizen," he added.

Ahead of the overnight "large scale strike" on Venezuela, which led to Maduro's capture, the US had accused the former bus driver of running a "narco-state" and rigging the 2024 election, which the country's opposition said it won overwhelmingly.

A ⁠US embargo on all Venezuelan oil also remains in full effect, according to Trump.

Trump told ⁠reporters that US military forces would remain in position until its demands had been fully met.

"The ‌American armada remains poised ‍in ‌position, and the United States retains all military options until United ‌States demands have been fully met and fully satisfied," he said, warning that this successful operation should put anyone threatening the sovereignty of Americans or endangering American lives on notice.

Attacks ⁠took place in the early hours of Saturday morning in the capital of Caracas and the states of Miranda, Aragua and La ‌Guaira, ‌prompting Venezuela's government to declare a national emergency and call on ‌social and political forces to "activate mobilisation plans".

At least seven explosions and low-flying aircraft were heard around 2am local time (2pm, Singapore time) on Saturday in Caracas, with Venezuela separately saying that it rejected the "military aggression" by the US and called for an emergency United Nations meeting.

Caracas added that civilians and military personnel died in Saturday's strikes but did not give figures.