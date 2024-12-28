Cracks emerge in Trump's MAGA coalition

"MUSK vs MAGA"

Trump is known for enjoying the gladiatorial spectacle when conflict breaks out in his inner circle. He has been conspicuously silent during the hostilities that Politico characterized as "Musk vs MAGA."



Many MAGA figures have been agitating for a complete closure of America's borders while the problem of illegal entries is tackled, and hoping for a steer from Trump that would reassure them that he remains firm in his America First stance.



For some long-time loyalists, Silicon Valley has already inserted itself too deeply into MAGA politics.



"We welcomed the tech bros when they came running our way to avoid the third-grade teacher picking their kid's gender - and the obvious Biden/Harris economic decline," said Matt Gaetz, the scandal-hit congressman forced to withdraw after being nominated by Trump to run the Justice Department.



"We did not ask them to engineer an immigration policy."



When Musk almost single-handedly blew up a deal painstakingly hammered out between Democrats and Republicans to set the 2025 federal budget, Democrats used "President Musk" to mock Trump, who is famously sensitive about being upstaged.