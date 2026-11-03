Trump makes final US midterm pitch at troubled Reflecting Pool

Trump said Sunday he picked the site "just to show how beautiful it is." But his roughly US$15 million renovation ran into repeated and embarrassing setbacks that he has blamed - without evidence - on saboteurs.



Trump has predicted victory in the midterms for his Republicans, but acknowledged that he could face a new reality in an interview released Monday by the New York Post's Pod Force One podcast.



"I think we're going to do great - but if we didn't win, I veto everything," he said. "I'll be vetoing, vetoing. And then they'll come along and we'll probably make some deals along the way."



Winning just the House would give Democrats voting power over the federal budget and control of committees able to investigate alleged corruption under Trump, the Epstein files and other explosive issues.



A Democratic Senate could also block Trump's lifetime appointments to the courts, including the Supreme Court.