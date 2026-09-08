Trump sparks fury with post of map with Canada, Iceland as part of US

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has sparked fury by posting a map that seemingly showed Canada, Greenland, Iceland, Mexico and the Caribbean as part of the United States.

Monday's (Sep 7) post - the latest of several from Trump with an outlandish territorial design - came amid a flurry of around 100 messages on his Truth Social platform over the Labour Day weekend.

Iceland responded to the new map post on Tuesday, announcing that it had summoned the US ambassador to make it clear that the image was "wholly inappropriate".

The map showed the US, Canada, Greenland, Iceland, Mexico and the Caribbean coloured in with the US flag.

The entire landmass was labelled "United States of America", and the image was posted without any further explanation.

Trump unleashed his avalanche of posts at breakneck pace - around 60 on Sunday alone and 37 in 10 hours on Monday, according to an AFP count, relying as he often does on artificial intelligence.

Trump also posted a cartoon of himself playing in an ice hockey match against Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

In the image, Trump tells Carney, who is lying on the ice: "Get up governor."

Canada is locked in a trade war with Washington, with retaliatory tariffs on billions of dollars in US products taking effect Tuesday.

Trump has also made insistent claims that Canada should become the 51st US state.

In another post, an image showed Trump receiving George Washington in the Oval Office.