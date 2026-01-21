Muted anniversary: Trump marks first year back with grievances

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump marked the first anniversary of his return to the White House on Tuesday (Jan 20) with a rambling, often downbeat news conference that leaned heavily on familiar grievances rather than celebration.

The 79-year-old brandished a folder in front of reporters that he said listed 365 achievements since he was sworn in on Jan 20 last year.

"God is very proud of the work I have done," he declared.

However, in a monologue that went on for more than an hour before he took questions from reporters, Trump complained that he wasn't getting credit. He insulted and swore at opponents, and continued to spread conspiracy theories - including his false claim that he won the 2020 election that he lost to Democrat Joe Biden.

Amid dire ratings - averaging at about 55 per cent disapproval, 42 per cent approval - and deep discontent over high prices, Trump said he deserved more appreciation.

"Maybe I have bad public relations people, but we’re not getting it," he said, also blaming "fake news".

Trump was headed hours later to Davos to join world political and business leaders. He signalled that his speech there on Wednesday will defend his aggressive moves on Greenland, which is part of US ally Denmark.

"We need it for national security," he said. "Things are going to work out pretty well."

But when asked how far he was willing to go to act on his threats to take over the vast island, he retorted: "You'll find out."

He rejected an idea floated by French President Emmanuel Macron for an emergency meeting of the G7 powers. "No," he said about attending. "I wouldn't do that."