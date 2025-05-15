Trump says could go to Turkey if Russia-Ukraine talks progress

DOHA: United States President Donald Trump said on Thursday (May 15) he could still travel to Turkey for the first direct Russia-Ukraine talks aimed at ending their more than three-year war if progress is made.

"You know, if something happened, I'd go on Friday if it was appropriate," Trump said in Qatar.

"We can help the world psychologically. So we think we're going to do well with Russia/Ukraine," he said.

Trump said a day earlier that he would go to Turkey for the talks if Russian President Vladimir Putin showed up.

Russia, instead, is sending a more junior delegation, despite Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy daring Putin to come to prove he is serious about peace.

Trump said he was not surprised that Putin was absent, saying: "Why would he go if I'm not going?"