Trump says could go to Turkey if Russia-Ukraine talks progress

DOHA: United States President Donald Trump said on Thursday (May 15) he could still travel to Turkey for the first direct Russia-Ukraine talks aimed at ending their more than three-year war if progress is made.
"You know, if something happened, I'd go on Friday if it was appropriate," Trump said in Qatar.
"We can help the world psychologically. So we think we're going to do well with Russia/Ukraine," he said.
Trump said a day earlier that he would go to Turkey for the talks if Russian President Vladimir Putin showed up.
Russia, instead, is sending a more junior delegation, despite Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy daring Putin to come to prove he is serious about peace.
Trump said he was not surprised that Putin was absent, saying: "Why would he go if I'm not going?"
Trump, on taking office, had promised to end the war immediately, but Russia snubbed a US proposal backed by Ukraine for a 30-day unconditional ceasefire.
Despite improving relations between Ukraine and the US administration, Trump again in Qatar spoke dismissively of Zelenskyy, who worked closely with former US President Joe Biden to secure billions of dollars in military aid.
"I think he's the greatest salesman maybe in history," Trump said of Zelenskyy, who had a tense showdown with Trump and Vice President JD Vance in the White House on Feb 28.
Trump noted how his administration has slashed military aid to Ukraine and said: "That was so easy, like taking candy from a baby."
The US president is on a three-nation Gulf tour that will also take him to the United Arab Emirates later on Thursday.
Trump said the trip made it "very tough" to travel to Turkey but noted that Secretary of State Marco Rubio had gone to the country.
"He's doing a fantastic job. Marco's there," he said.