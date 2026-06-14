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Trump to meet with Middle East leaders, attend Ukraine session at G7, US officials say
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Trump to meet with Middle East leaders, attend Ukraine session at G7, US officials say

Trump will speak to several European leaders, many of whom he has argued with over trade, tariffs, Ukraine and NATO since he returned to the White House.

Trump to meet with Middle East leaders, attend Ukraine session at G7, US officials say

US President Donald Trump speaks as he meets with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz (not pictured) in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC, US on March 3, 2026. (Photo: REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst)

14 Jun 2026 01:20AM
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WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump will meet with Middle Eastern leaders and attend a working session with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the G7 summit in France next week, senior US administration officials said on Saturday (June 13).

Trump is scheduled to travel to Evian, France, for the G7 summit early on Monday after attending Sunday's mixed martial arts event at the White House. He will speak to several European leaders with whom he has squabbled over trade, tariffs, Ukraine and NATO since his return to the White House early in 2025.

Trump will participate in a working session on Tuesday with Zelenskyy and G7 leaders. The meeting comes at a time when Russian advances in Ukraine have slowed, and Ukraine seeks more military funding from its allies.

One of the senior US officials, who briefed reporters on condition of anonymity about Trump's trip, said Russian gains have "more or less stopped."

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"We want the war to end as quickly as possible," the official said.

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Trump has had up-and-down relations with Zelenskyy. No bilateral meeting was planned with Zelenskyy, but the two leaders could meet on the sidelines of the summit, the officials added.

They said Trump would meet separately with the leaders of Egypt, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, France and India.

The Group of Seven summit, to be held June 15 to 17 in the French town of ​Evian-les-Bains, will bring together leaders from the world's ⁠major economies, including Trump, alongside ​high-level delegations from other countries.

Trump planned to raise issues of shared importance with leaders at the summit, including economic growth and development, supply chain resilience, illegal migration and AI, one of the officials said. He also planned to work on boosting resilience in the supply chain for critical minerals needed for advanced technologies.

Trump planned to attend a dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Palace of Versailles on Wednesday before returning to Washington, the officials said.

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Source: Reuters/fs

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U.S. G7 Ukraine
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