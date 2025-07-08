Trump to meet Netanyahu in push for Gaza deal

"END THE WAR"

In Israel's coastal hub of Tel Aviv, hours before the meeting, dozens of people, including relatives of hostages, demonstrated to demand the release of the remaining captives.



"President Trump - make history. Bring them all home. End the war," read a sign held by protesters outside the US diplomatic mission in the city.



Of the 251 hostages taken by Palestinian militants during the Hamas attack that triggered the war, 49 are still being held in Gaza, including 27 the Israeli military says, are dead.



Two previous ceasefires have broken down, and efforts to broker a new truce have repeatedly failed, with the primary point of contention being Israel's rejection of Hamas's demand for a lasting ceasefire.



In Gaza, the civil defence agency said Israeli forces killed at least 12 people on Monday, including six in a clinic housing people displaced by the war.