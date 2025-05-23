Trump attends memecoin gala as protesters slam 'crypto corruption'

WASHINGTON: United States President Donald Trump hosted a closed-door dinner for hundreds of top investors in his crypto memecoin on Thursday (May 22), as sign-holding protesters outside and Democratic opponents decried the event as blatant "corruption".

The unprecedented melding of US presidential power and personal business took place at Trump's golf club outside Washington, where Trump flew by helicopter to meet the 220 biggest purchasers of his $TRUMP memecoin.

The top 25 investors, according to an event website, were to get a private session with Trump beforehand and a White House tour.

Trump launched the memecoin three days before his inauguration in January, quickly increasing his net worth by billions and prompting major, first-of-their-kind ethics questions.

The White House downplayed those concerns on Thursday, insisting Trump was attending in his "personal time".

The president posted on his Truth Social platform ahead of the event that "the USA is DOMINATING in Crypto, Bitcoin, etc" and pledged to "keep it that way".