Trump veers towards courts clash over migrant flights

WASHINGTON: United States President Donald Trump barrelled towards a showdown with the courts on Monday (Mar 17) after his administration expelled alleged members of a Venezuelan gang under little-used, centuries-old wartime legislation.

Trump, already pushing the law to its limits on several fronts, also claimed he had annulled pardons issued by Joe Biden, on the grounds that his Democratic predecessor supposedly used an autopen for his signature.

The Republican's moves to amass power in the executive have increasingly raised fears that he will defy the judiciary, upending or at least reinterpreting the constitutional balance of power in the US.

A US federal judge ordered a hearing later on Monday on whether the White House had deliberately ignored his orders by flying more than 200 people to El Salvador, where the Trump administration is paying the authorities to imprison the deportees.

Justice Department lawyers told Judge James Boasberg that the deportees had already left the US when the judge issued his written order barring their departure, according to media reports.

They also argued that the district judge had no jurisdiction once the planes were out of US airspace.

The Justice Department had previously sought to cancel the hearing, arguing that the case interferes with "the president's national-security and foreign affairs authority".

When Boasberg said it would go ahead, government lawyers filed a motion with an appeals court seeking to have the judge removed from the case.

Boasberg described the hearing as a "fact-finding" exercise and said he did not plan to issue an immediate ruling.