Trump says 'my own morality' is only restraint on global power

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said in an interview published Thursday (Jan 8) that his "own morality" was the only constraint on his power to order military actions around the world.

Trump's comments to The New York Times came days after he launched a lightning operation to topple Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, and threatened a host of other countries plus the autonomous territory of Greenland.

"Yeah, there is one thing. My own morality. My own mind. It's the only thing that can stop me," Trump told the newspaper when asked if there were any limits on his global powers.

"I don't need international law," he added. "I'm not looking to hurt people."

The Republican president then added that "I do" need to abide by international law, but said "it depends what your definition of international law is".