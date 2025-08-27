Trump moves to fire Fed governor, escalating effort to control central bank

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump’s attempt to fire Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook on Tuesday (Aug 26) marked a dramatic escalation in his effort to exert control over the central bank, in a move that analysts warn could erode the institution’s independence.
For months, Trump has demanded that the Fed slash interest rates, repeatedly lashing out at Chair Jerome Powell for being “too late” and calling him a “moron”. But policymakers have kept borrowing costs steady this year as they assess the impact of Trump’s tariffs on inflation.
By seeking to oust Cook, the president could add another voice to the Fed’s board to tilt decisions in his favor.
Trump posted a letter on his Truth Social platform late Monday saying Cook was dismissed “effective immediately” for alleged false statements on her mortgage agreements.
“I have determined that there is sufficient cause to remove you from your position,” Trump wrote.
Cook on Tuesday rejected the move, calling it illegal. “President Trump purported to fire me ‘for cause’ when no cause exists under the law, and he has no authority to do so,” she said in a statement to AFP. Her lawyer, Abbe Lowell, said they would file a lawsuit challenging what he called “an illegal action”.
Cook, the first Black woman on the Fed board, has not been charged with any crime. The alleged misstatements occurred before she assumed her current post.
FED INDEPENDENCE AT RISK
The dispute sets up another test of presidential power in Trump’s second term, with the 79-year-old Republican moving aggressively to assert executive authority.
Even though the Supreme Court recently expanded Trump’s ability to remove members of independent agencies, its ruling carved out an exception for the Federal Reserve. Under federal law, Fed governors can only be removed “for cause,” generally interpreted as misconduct or failure to perform their duties.
David Wessel, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, said Trump’s effort signalled that Fed independence “is being eroded.”
He warned that if politicians dictate central bank policy, “the inevitable consequence is higher inflation and financial instability.”
“The Fed’s credibility as an inflation-fighter will be questioned,” Wessel told AFP, adding that investors could begin demanding higher yields on US debt as a result.
The Fed has not commented on the dispute.
OVERTURN IN COURT LIKELY
Senator Elizabeth Warren, the top Democrat on the Senate Banking Committee, described the firing attempt as “an authoritarian power grab that blatantly violates the Federal Reserve Act”. She said the move “must be overturned in court”.
Cook was appointed to the Fed board in 2022 and reappointed in 2023. She previously served on the Council of Economic Advisers under former president Barack Obama.
Since its last cut in December, the Fed has kept its benchmark rate in a range of 4.25 to 4.50 per cent. Powell has said further cuts could be considered as soon as September, depending on incoming inflation data.
Trump has pushed for more aggressive easing, arguing that tariffs have not driven up consumer prices as feared. After fresh inflation figures showed annual price growth steady at 2.7 per cent in July, he again demanded lower rates.
TIPPING THE BALANCE
Trump’s bid to remove Cook follows his earlier threats to oust Powell over what he called an overly costly renovation of the Fed’s Washington headquarters. He has since backed off from directly firing the chair, but has made no secret of wanting to stack the board with loyalists.
The president has already nominated Stephen Miran, the head of his White House economic panel, to fill a separate vacant seat.
Matthew Martin, senior US economist at Oxford Economics, said the dispute could tip the balance within the Fed toward Trump’s preferred outcome of rate cuts. But he noted that policy decisions are made by 12 officials, making a sharp shift unlikely.
“It is also unlikely that the voting group would favor interest rates anywhere near where President Trump is suggesting,” Martin said.
AN UNPRECEDENTED MOVE
Cook’s dismissal attempt comes as the Fed tries to balance Trump’s political demands with its mandate of price stability and maximum employment.
For analysts, the fight underscores a deeper challenge: whether the Fed can maintain its credibility as an independent institution.
“History tells us that when politicians control the central bank, the result is almost always the same – inflation, volatility, and ultimately weaker growth,” Wessel said.
With lawsuits looming and Powell himself still under heavy pressure, Trump’s bid to remove Cook has sharpened questions about just how far he intends to go to reshape the Fed.