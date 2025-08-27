Trump moves to fire Fed governor, escalating effort to control central bank

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump’s attempt to fire Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook on Tuesday (Aug 26) marked a dramatic escalation in his effort to exert control over the central bank, in a move that analysts warn could erode the institution’s independence.

For months, Trump has demanded that the Fed slash interest rates, repeatedly lashing out at Chair Jerome Powell for being “too late” and calling him a “moron”. But policymakers have kept borrowing costs steady this year as they assess the impact of Trump’s tariffs on inflation.

By seeking to oust Cook, the president could add another voice to the Fed’s board to tilt decisions in his favor.

Trump posted a letter on his Truth Social platform late Monday saying Cook was dismissed “effective immediately” for alleged false statements on her mortgage agreements.

“I have determined that there is sufficient cause to remove you from your position,” Trump wrote.

Cook on Tuesday rejected the move, calling it illegal. “President Trump purported to fire me ‘for cause’ when no cause exists under the law, and he has no authority to do so,” she said in a statement to AFP. Her lawyer, Abbe Lowell, said they would file a lawsuit challenging what he called “an illegal action”.

Cook, the first Black woman on the Fed board, has not been charged with any crime. The alleged misstatements occurred before she assumed her current post.