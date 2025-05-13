Trump mulls joining Ukraine talks in Türkiye, Kremlin silent on Putin

"The language of ultimatums is unacceptable to Russia. It is not appropriate. You cannot talk to Russia in such a language," Peskov told journalists.



Russia fired more than 100 drones at eastern Ukraine overnight, killing one person and wounding six, as well as damaging railway infrastructure and residential buildings, local officials said.



Residents in Bilytske, a small industrial town in eastern Ukraine, remained sceptical about the prospect of a ceasefire.



"We don't really believe, of course, but we hope," Alla, who woke up to the sound of explosions, told AFP.



Alyona, 39, standing next to her, said Putin and Zelenskyy needed to start negotiating.



"How long can it last? It's been three years already."