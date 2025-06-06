In row with Trump, SpaceX chief Musk says will end critical US spaceship programme

WASHINGTON: SpaceX chief Elon Musk said on Thursday (Jun 5) he would begin "decommissioning" his company's Dragon spacecraft - vital for ferrying NASA astronauts to and from the International Space Station - after US President Donald Trump threatened to terminate his government contracts.

"In light of the President's statement about cancellation of my government contracts, @SpaceX will begin decommissioning its Dragon spacecraft immediately," Musk wrote on X.

The comments came after Trump and Musk's nearly year-long political alliance imploded in spectacular fashion, with the two trading public insults on social media.

The fate of roughly US$22 billion worth of SpaceX's government contracts is at risk in the fallout of a worsening fight between Musk and Trump over the administration's spending bill.

SpaceX's Crew Dragon - a gumdrop-shaped capsule that flies atop a Falcon 9 rocket and splashes down in the ocean - is currently the only US spacecraft certified to carry crew to the ISS under a contract worth more than US$4.9 billion.

A variant, Cargo Dragon, delivers supplies, as the name suggests.

Following Musk's announcement, NASA spokeswoman Bethany Stevens said on X that the government space agency would "continue to execute upon the President's vision for the future of space".

"We will continue to work with our industry partners to ensure the President's objectives in space are met," she said.