Trump, NATO chief meeting puts pressure on Russia over Ukraine war

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Monday (Jul 14) told Russia to resolve its war in Ukraine within 50 days or face severe new economic sanctions, as he announced a major arms deal with NATO to support Kyiv's defences.

"We're very, very unhappy" with Russia, Trump told reporters during a meeting at the White House with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte.

"We're going to be doing very severe tariffs if we don't have a deal in 50 days, tariffs at about 100 percent," he said. Trump added that these would be "secondary tariffs" targeting Russia's remaining trade partners, aiming to further isolate Moscow amid ongoing Western sanctions.

MAJOR ARMS DEAL WITH NATO

Trump and Rutte also unveiled an agreement under which NATO will purchase weapons from the United States, including Patriot air defence systems, and distribute them to Ukraine.

"This is billions of dollars worth of military equipment... going to NATO, and that's going to be quickly distributed to the battlefield," Trump said.

Rutte, a former Dutch prime minister, said Ukraine would receive "massive numbers" of weapons under the deal.

Trump, who began his second term in January, had previously attempted rapprochement with Russian President Vladimir Putin, promising to end the Ukraine war within 24 hours of taking office.

However, his stance has hardened in recent weeks, especially as Russia intensified its aerial assaults.

"I don't want to say he's an assassin, but he's a tough guy," Trump said of Putin.

Last week, Trump teased a major Russia announcement for Monday. On Sunday, he confirmed that the United States would deliver Patriot systems to Ukraine, reversing an earlier plan to pause some weapons transfers.