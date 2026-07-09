Trump tempers fury to end NATO summit on high note

BARK WORSE THAN BITE

But once he came face-to-face with the leaders behind closed doors, his tone changed markedly, according to the source who attended the talks.



"There is a strong contrast between what Trump says in public and what he actually says inside," he told AFP.



He also dialled down his earlier rhetoric on Iran - in which he described them as "scum" and "vicious, violent people" - with his remarks on the matter "not as harsh", the source said.



And he made no further mention of Spain or Greenland.



Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal agreed that Trump's tone in the session was more moderated, telling AFP he had given a "kind of constructive message ... that Europe must step up, invest more in defence".



"So it was kind of a good mood with sort of constructive messages," he said.



Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kestutis Budrys said Trump's outbursts should not necessarily be read as a sign of the alliance fragmenting.



"I wouldn't see in it an indicator that we are somehow weakening NATO, and that the transatlantic bond is not there," he told AFP.



"I think we should dramatise things less."