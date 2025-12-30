Trump, Netanyahu meet in Florida to discuss Gaza, Iran

HARSHER CONSEQUENCES

The Axios news outlet reported on Friday that Trump wanted to convene the first meeting of a new Gaza "Board of Peace" that he will chair at the Davos forum in Switzerland in January.



But it said that senior White House officials were growing exasperated with what they viewed as efforts by Netanyahu to stall the peace process.



The Israeli and US administrations are increasingly at odds on many key issues, including Israel's continued strikes on Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and in Syria.



On Iran, Israeli officials and media have expressed concern in recent months that Iran is rebuilding its ballistic missile arsenal after it came under attack during the 12-day war with Israel in June.



Trump told reporters Monday he believed Tehran wanted to make a deal but warned it would face a repeat of US attacks on its nuclear facilities "fast" if it tried to rebuild its program.



Iran on Monday denounced the reports as a "psychological operation" against Tehran, emphasising it was fully prepared to defend itself, and warning renewed aggression would "result in harsher consequences" for Israel.



Trump added that he hoped Netanyahu could "get along" with the new president of Syria, the former commander of an armed Islamist rebel group, following the toppling of Bashar al-Assad last year.