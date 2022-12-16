Trump's Christmas gift idea? US$99 NFTs of himself

WASHINGTON: It could be the perfect Christmas present for the Donald Trump fan in your life - a US$99 digital trading card showing the former president in various guises including a cowboy, astronaut and fighter pilot.

Trump, whose bid to win back the White House in 2024 appears to be stalling, had hyped that he would be making a "major announcement".

Speculation had mounted that he could name his vice presidential pick.

But the unveiling of his NFT (non-fungible token) card collection - timed to cash in during the holiday shopping season - instead attracted widespread ridicule.

In a promotional video that showed Trump in a muscled-up Superman-style costume with laser-beam eyes, he gave the cards his classic hard sell.

"These cards feature some of the really incredible artwork pertaining to my life and my career. It has been very exciting," he said.

"Buy your Trump Digital Trading Cards right now before they are all gone, and they will be gone!"

Slamming the message home, he added: "Remember Christmas is coming and this makes a great Christmas gift".