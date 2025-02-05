Trump in 'no rush' to speak with China's Xi despite tariff battle

"MALICIOUS"

China unveiled levies of 15 per cent on imports of coal and liquefied natural gas from the United States, while crude oil, agricultural machinery, big-engined vehicles, and pickup trucks face 10 per cent duties.



It says it will also probe US tech giant Google and the American fashion group which owns Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein.



Beijing said the measures were in response to the "unilateral tariff hike" by Washington. It said it would also file a complaint to the World Trade Organization over the "malicious" levies.



It also unveiled fresh export controls on rare metals and chemicals including tungsten, tellurium, bismuth, and molybdenum, used in a range of industrial appliances.



China is a major market for US energy exports and according to Beijing customs data, imports of oil, coal and LNG totaled more than US$7 billion last year.



But that is dwarfed by China's imports from more friendly powers such as Russia, from which it purchased US$94 billion worth last year.