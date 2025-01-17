Trump pick for environment says climate change is 'real'

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump's nominee to lead the US Environmental Protection Agency acknowledged Thursday (Jan 16) that man-made climate change is real in his Senate confirmation hearing.

Lee Zeldin, a former US congressman from New York, has committed to Trump's campaign pledges of boosting US energy dominance and rolling back environmental regulations enacted under President Joe Biden.

The Republican president-elect has dismissed climate change as "a hoax" and revived his old claims during his election campaign that it is of no concern, as he promised to expand drilling for oil and gas.