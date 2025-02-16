Trump offered them a buyout. Here's why they took it

Some of the 75,000 US federal workers who the Office of Personnel Management says accepted a resignation buyout offer were ready to retire anyway. Others were motivated by looming federal workforce cuts or an order to return to the office.

Many bristled at Donald Trump's description of the civil service as bloated and ineffective, saying in interviews with Reuters over recent days that they were proud of their government work and felt a responsibility to the American people.

The Trump administration, which is pursuing various strategies to cut the civilian workforce of 2.3 million, including wide-ranging firings, had promised to pay workers who voluntarily left their jobs through September 30. A judge allowed the plan to proceed earlier this week.

Each one of the tens of thousands of people who accepted the buyout had their own reasons for doing so and now are left to consider their next move, whether that's taking time off, searching for a new job or settling into retirement. Here are five of their stories:

"A UNICORN JOB"