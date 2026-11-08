Trump offers press secretary role to UFC chief Dana White

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said Saturday (Nov 7) he was offering a press secretary role to mixed martial arts executive and "violent fighter" Dana White.

"I am pleased to announce that the Great Dana White, a violent Fighter and Warrior, has been offered the job of Press Secretary of the United States," Trump wrote on his Truth Social account.

"Dana, please take the job!" he said.

While White did not explicitly accept the job, the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) boss posted a photo, possibly AI-generated, that showed him behind the lectern in the White House press briefing room, captioned "On to the next chapter."

The White House has been without a press secretary since Oct 16 when Katie Zacharia left the position after less than a week on the job.

White, 57, is president and CEO of the UFC, the largest and most successful organisation in the world of mixed martial arts. UFC's violent cage fights are broadcast across the globe.