Trump says Iran made a major energy-related gift to the US

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday (Mar 24) that Iran had made a major energy-related concession to the United States, describing it as a positive development, although he did not give details.

Trump suggested the gift was related to the Strait of Hormuz, the oil transit waterway that the United States has struggled to keep open.

"They gave us a present and the present arrived today, and it was a very big present, worth a tremendous amount of money," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

"It wasn't nuclear, it was oil-and gas-related, and it was a very nice thing they did."

Trump, reiterating that he felt the United States had already won the war, indicated that Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth was disappointed as how quickly the campaign had gone.

"Pete didn't want it to be settled," he said, but did not give details.