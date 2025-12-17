Trump orders 'blockade' of sanctioned oil tankers leaving, entering Venezuela

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump ordered on Tuesday (Dec 16) a "blockade" of all sanctioned oil tankers entering and leaving Venezuela, in Washington's latest move to increase pressure on Nicolas Maduro's government, targeting its main source of income.

It is unclear how Trump will impose the move against the sanctioned vessels, and whether he will turn to the Coast Guard to interdict vessels like he did last week. The administration has moved thousands of troops and nearly a dozen warships - including an aircraft carrier - to the region.

"For the theft of our Assets, and many other reasons, including Terrorism, Drug Smuggling, and Human Trafficking, the Venezuelan Regime has been designated a FOREIGN TERRORIST ORGANIZATION," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "Therefore, today, I am ordering A TOTAL AND COMPLETE BLOCKADE OF ALL SANCTIONED OIL TANKERS going into, and out of, Venezuela."

US crude futures climbed over 1 per cent to US$55.96 a barrel in Asian trading after Trump's announcement. Oil prices settled at US$55.27 a barrel on Tuesday, the lowest close since February 2021.

Oil market participants said prices were rising in anticipation of a potential reduction in Venezuelan exports, although they were still waiting to see how Trump’s blockade would be enforced and whether it would extend to include non-sanctioned vessels.

In a statement, Venezuela's government said it rejected Trump's "grotesque threat."

US Representative Joaquin Castro, a Texas Democrat, called the blockade "unquestionably an act of war."

"A war that the Congress never authorised and the American people do not want," Castro added on X.

EMBARGO EFFECTIVELY IN PLACE

There has been an effective embargo in place after the US seized a sanctioned oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela last week, with loaded vessels carrying millions of barrels of oil staying in Venezuelan waters rather than risk seizure.

Since the seizure, Venezuelan crude exports have fallen sharply, a situation worsened by a cyberattack that knocked down state-run PDVSA's administrative systems this week.