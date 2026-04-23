Trump orders US Navy to 'shoot and kill' any boats laying mines in Strait of Hormuz

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump on Thursday (Apr 23) said he had ordered the US Navy "to shoot and kill any boat" that is laying mines in the Strait of Hormuz, and that US minesweepers were working "at a tripled-up level" to clear any mines from the waters.

"I have ordered the US Navy to shoot and kill any boat, small boats though they may be ... that is putting mines in the waters of the Strait of Hormuz," Trump posted, adding that all of Iran's naval ships were at the bottom of the sea.

"There is to be no hesitation. Additionally, our mine 'sweepers' are clearing the Strait right now."

Trump also said the US had "total control" over the strait.

"No ship can enter or leave without the approval of the United States Navy. It is 'Sealed up Tight,' until such time as Iran is able to make a DEAL!!!," he wrote.