Trump orders US Navy to 'shoot and kill' any boats laying mines in Strait of Hormuz
Donald Trump also said the US has "total control" over the waterway, which was "sealed up tight" until Iran is able to make a deal.
WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump on Thursday (Apr 23) said he had ordered the US Navy "to shoot and kill any boat" that is laying mines in the Strait of Hormuz, and that US minesweepers were working "at a tripled-up level" to clear any mines from the waters.
"I have ordered the US Navy to shoot and kill any boat, small boats though they may be ... that is putting mines in the waters of the Strait of Hormuz," Trump posted, adding that all of Iran's naval ships were at the bottom of the sea.
"There is to be no hesitation. Additionally, our mine 'sweepers' are clearing the Strait right now."
Trump also said the US had "total control" over the strait.
"No ship can enter or leave without the approval of the United States Navy. It is 'Sealed up Tight,' until such time as Iran is able to make a DEAL!!!," he wrote.
The Washington Post earlier reported that it could take six months to completely clear the Strait of Hormuz of Iranian-laid mines, citing a Pentagon assessment.
The six-month estimate was shared with members of the House Armed Services Committee during a classified briefing, the Post reported.
Lawmakers were told that Iran may have placed 20 or more mines in and around the strait, some floated remotely using GPS technology which makes them harder to detect, according to the report.
A Pentagon spokesman told the AFP that the Post report was based on a "classified, closed briefing" but much of the information was "false".
"A six-month closure of the Strait of Hormuz is an impossibility and completely unacceptable to the Secretary," Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said in a statement shared with AFP, denying the report.