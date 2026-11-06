Trump designates Oval Office as national monument

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump signed an order Thursday (Nov 5) designating the Oval Office as a national monument, redoubling his focus on beautifying the White House despite a brutal midterm defeat for his Republican Party.

Critics accused Trump of ignoring voter concerns over the Iran war and affordability ahead of Tuesday's midterm elections and obsessing instead on multiple construction and renovation projects in the capital.

The day after Democrats won the House of Representatives and Senate, Trump virtually ignored the result and showed off construction work on his new White House ballroom instead.

This time Trump's focus was on the Oval Office, which he has bedecked with gold ornaments since returning to power last year, and the neighbouring Cabinet Room.

He said the proclamation would "make it impossible for anybody ever to destroy this incredible space" and prevent future presidents from carrying out any building work on the two rooms.

"It won't be able to be taken down, destroyed, touched, or anything else. It's called actually a national monument," Trump told reporters.

The move, however, fueled speculation that Trump could be preparing further work on the West Wing, after several hints that he could move reporters out of the famed briefing room located near the Oval.

Trump's signing of the order in the Oval Office was not broadcast on major US networks as he has banned CNN from the rotating "pool" of television outlets that cover White House events.

Trump did give one nod to the midterms, with a red baseball cap with the word "veto" on the Resolute Desk in front of him.

The 80-year-old Republican has threatened to use his presidential powers to block Democratic legislation, although saying he was also ready to work with the rival party.