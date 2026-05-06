Trump says pausing Hormuz operation in push for Iran deal

WASHINGTON: United States President Donald Trump said on Tuesday (May 5) he was halting the US military operation to escort ships through the Strait of Hormuz after just one day, in a bid to reach a deal with Iran to end the Middle East war.

Trump's operation, dubbed "Project Freedom", to help vessels leave the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow chokepoint to the Gulf where Iran has seized control in response to being attacked, began on Monday.

But the US leader said on Truth Social that he was now pausing it after a request by mediator Pakistan and other countries, saying that "great progress has been made toward a complete and final agreement" with Tehran.

"We have mutually agreed that, while the blockade will remain in full force and effect, Project Freedom ... will be paused for a short period of time to see whether or not the Agreement can be finalised and signed," Trump said.

Washington is maintaining a blockade of Iran's ports in a bid to pressure Iran to make a deal to end the war that the US and Israel launched on Feb 28.