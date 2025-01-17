Trump pick for environment says climate change is 'real'

Some environmental groups have voiced concerns over Zeldin's nomination - noting his loyalty to Trump - but he appears to be on a glide path to confirmation, with strong Republican support.



Democrat Sheldon Whitehouse asked Zeldin about the environmental impact of carbon dioxide emissions from burning fossil fuels.



"I don't sit before you as a scientist," Zeldin said, although he later acknowledged that carbon dioxide traps heat.



He said he would prioritize clean water and air but did not offer any detail on his plans to address climate change.



He also touted his record of bipartisan efforts on environmental issues in Congress and said he hoped to work with lawmakers from both parties in his new post.



"It's been so motivating to see the tremendous talent stepping up to serve in the EPA, I couldn’t be more excited to partner with the EPA team nationwide," he said.