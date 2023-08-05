Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Trump pleads not guilty to additional charges in classified documents case
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Trump pleads not guilty to additional charges in classified documents case

Trump pleads not guilty to additional charges in classified documents case

A copy of a superceding indictment is seen, after U.S. prosecutors broadened their criminal case against Donald Trump as they charged a second of his employees with helping the former president evade officials who were trying to recover sensitive national security documents he took from the White House, in a photo illustration in Washington, U.S. July 27, 2023. REUTERS/Don Pessin/Illustration/File Photo

05 Aug 2023 04:11AM (Updated: 05 Aug 2023 04:14AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON: Former US President Donald Trump entered a plea of not guilty on Friday (Aug 4) to new charges related to the former president's handling of classified documents after he left the White House, a court filing showed.

Trump also waived his right to be present in court for his arraignment on the three additional charges on Aug 10.

Federal prosecutors filed the new charges last week against Trump and two of his employees in the criminal case over the retention of sensitive government records at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

Trump faces 40 charges in the case, after originally being indicted on 37 counts last month. His valet, Walt Nauta, is also facing new charges, and prosecutors added a third defendant and another Trump employee, Carlos De Oliveira, to the criminal case.

The charges involve attempting to delete security footage sought by a grand jury subpoena, making false statements to the FBI and the unlawful retention of an additional document, which contained national defense information.

Source: Reuters/nh

Related Topics

Donald Trump United States

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.