Trump posts image of himself with Jesus as administration's pope criticism continues

NEW YORK: US President Donald Trump posted an image of Jesus embracing him on Wednesday (Apr 15), as a war of words between his administration and the pope showed little sign of abating.

The image, reposted to Trump's Truth Social account, shows Trump with his eyes closed, touching temple-to-temple with a similarly posed Jesus. Trump is standing behind a microphone, and behind him is an American flag. The original post had a caption that included the words: "God might be playing his Trump card!"

Trump's repost added the caption: "The Radical Left Lunatics might not like this, but I think it is quite nice!!!"

Earlier this week, Trump posted an image portraying him as a Jesus-like figure. The post prompted widespread criticism of the Republican president, and he later deleted it.

Trump, who does not attend church regularly, has a large contingent of Christian voters among his base, including Catholics. He has been feuding with Pope Leo, the first US-born leader of the Catholic Church and an outspoken critic of the war that began with US-Israeli strikes on Iran.

Trump reiterated his criticism of ​the religious leader on Tuesday night. In a separate post on Truth Social, ‌Trump urged that "someone please tell Pope Leo" about the killings of protesters by Iran and that "for Iran to have a Nuclear Bomb is absolutely unacceptable".

On Tuesday evening, Vice President JD Vance, who converted to Catholicism in 2019, said the pope was wrong to say that disciples of Christ are "never on the side of those who once wielded the sword and today drop bombs" and that "it's very, very important for the pope to be careful when he talks about matters of theology".

Leo said in response to Trump's previous attacks that he had "no fear" of the Trump administration and would continue to speak out. In a forceful speech on Monday in Algiers, he denounced "neocolonial" world powers who he said were violating international law, without singling out specific countries.