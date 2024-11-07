Trump victory to test limits of US presidential power

PALM BEACH, Florida: Donald Trump recaptured the White House with a sweeping victory on Wednesday (Nov 6) as tens of millions of Americans looked past criminal convictions and divisive rhetoric to embrace a leader who, if he carries out his campaign promises, will test the limits of presidential power.

Trump, 78, clinched Tuesday's election after a polarising and dizzying campaign marked by two attempts on his life and Kamala Harris' late entry into the race following President Joe Biden's surprise withdrawal.

In a concession speech at her alma mater Howard University on Wednesday afternoon, Harris sought to console the voters who had hoped she would become the first woman to win the White House.

"To everyone who is watching, do not despair," she said. "This is not a time to throw up our hands. This is a time to roll up our sleeves."

Harris said she had called Trump to congratulate him and promised to aid his transition. But she was not prepared to embrace his vision for the country.

"While I concede this election, I do not concede the fight that fueled this campaign," she said, as some supporters in the crowd shed tears.

"The fight for freedom, for opportunity, for fairness and the dignity of all people."

Biden planned to address the nation on Thursday.