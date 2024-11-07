Trump victory to test limits of US presidential power

Harris, the US vice president, called Trump to congratulate him, aides said, and they discussed the importance of a peaceful transfer of power and being a president for all Americans.



Major stock markets around the world rallied following Trump's victory, and the dollar was set for its biggest one-day jump since 2020.

OVERCOMING ODDS

Trump was elected despite persistently low approval ratings, four criminal indictments and a civil judgment against him for sexual abuse and defamation. In May, Trump became the first US president to be convicted of a crime when a New York jury found him guilty on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records to cover up hush money paid to a porn star.



Trump’s political career had appeared to be over after his false claims of election fraud led a mob of supporters to storm the US Capitol on Jan 6, 2021, in a failed bid to overturn his 2020 defeat. Federal prosecutors indicted him although that and other criminal cases brought against him will now be shelved.