Trump victory to test limits of US presidential power

Trump, 78, clinched Tuesday's election after a polarising and dizzying campaign marked by two attempts on his life and a late decision by Democrats to run Kamala Harris after President Joe Biden withdrew from the race.
The resounding victory made clear how disenchanted Americans had become with the economy, border security and the direction of the country and its culture. Voters demanded a change, even if the agent of change was a convicted felon twice impeached and no longer the Washington outsider he was in his 2016 campaign.
Trump has said he wants the authority to fire civil servants he views as disloyal. His opponents fear he will turn the Justice Department and other federal law enforcement agencies into political weapons to investigate perceived enemies.
The outcome defied polls that showed a razor-close race ahead of Tuesday's Election Day. Trump mopped up at least five so-called battleground states to push him over the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the presidency. He appeared headed for victory in the two remaining battleground states - Arizona and Nevada - where votes were still being tallied.
Trump's lead over Harris stood at 5 million votes by Wednesday afternoon, putting him on track to become the first Republican presidential candidate to win the popular vote since George W. Bush two decades ago.
"It was a hell of a good day," said Mitch McConnell, the longtime Senate Republican leader.
"America has given us an unprecedented and powerful mandate," Trump said early on Wednesday to a roaring crowd at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in Florida.
Harris, the US vice president, called Trump to congratulate him, aides said, and they discussed the importance of a peaceful transfer of power and being a president for all Americans.
Major stock markets around the world rallied following Trump's victory, and the dollar was set for its biggest one-day jump since 2020.
OVERCOMING ODDS
Trump was elected despite persistently low approval ratings, four criminal indictments and a civil judgment against him for sexual abuse and defamation. In May, Trump became the first US president to be convicted of a crime when a New York jury found him guilty on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records to cover up hush money paid to a porn star.
Trump’s political career had appeared to be over after his false claims of election fraud led a mob of supporters to storm the US Capitol on Jan 6, 2021, in a failed bid to overturn his 2020 defeat. Federal prosecutors indicted him although that and other criminal cases brought against him will now be shelved.
Trump's win will have major implications for US trade and climate change policies, Americans' taxes and immigration, and US foreign policy, including in the Middle East and Ukraine.
Hamas, the Palestinian militant group, called for an end to the "blind support" for Israel from the United States.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed Trump's commitment to "peace through strength," while the Kremlin said it would wait and see if his victory could help end the war in Ukraine more quickly. Trump had said he could end the war in 24 hours but did not say how.
JOBS AND ECONOMY
Heading into the election, voters identified jobs and the economy as the country's most pressing problem, according to Reuters/Ipsos opinion polls. Many Americans remained frustrated by higher prices even amid record-high stock markets, fast-growing wages and low unemployment.
With the Biden administration taking much of the blame, a majority of voters said they trusted Trump more than Harris to address the issue.
In counties across the US - even many heavily Democratic ones – results showed Trump performed better than he did in 2020.
Trump's tariff proposals could spark a fiercer trade war with China and US allies, while his pledges to reduce corporate taxes and implement a spate of new cuts could balloon US debt, economists say.
A second Trump presidency could drive a bigger wedge between Democrats and Republicans on issues such as immigration, race, gender and reproductive rights.
Trump has promised to launch a mass deportation campaign targeting immigrants in the country illegally.
HARRIS FALLS SHORT
In July, Biden, 81, dropped out of the race, finally bowing to weeks of pressure from his fellow Democrats after a poor performance during his debate with Trump called into question his mental acuity.
Harris raced to mount her own campaign. Her rise to the top of the ticket reenergised despondent Democrats, and she raised more than US$1 billion in less than three months while erasing what had been a solid Trump lead in opinion polls.
As the campaign drew to a close, Harris increasingly focused on warning Americans about the perils of reelecting Trump and offered an olive branch to disaffected Republicans.
She highlighted remarks from several former Trump officials, including his former chief of staff General John Kelly, who described Trump as a "fascist."
Underscoring the polarization in a nation where divisions have only grown starker during a fiercely competitive race, nearly three-quarters of voters said American democracy is under threat, according to Edison Research exit polls.