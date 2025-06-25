Trump pressures Congress on his 'big beautiful bill' as debate clouds path forward

The emerging Senate legislation would extend expiring provisions of Trump's 2017 tax cuts, fund his crackdown on immigration and boost military spending. It would raise the federal borrowing limit on the US$36.2 trillion US debt by another US$5 trillion.



The House version could also increase the federal deficit by at least US$2.8 trillion, despite a boost in economic activity, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office said last week. Independent analysts predict the Senate version would cost more.



Senate Majority Leader John Thune has said his chamber is on track to pass the bill this week, with lawmakers saying that could come on Saturday. If that happens, House Speaker Mike Johnson said his chamber would take the legislation up in the ensuing days.



"If the Senate does its work on the timeline that we expect, we will do our work as well. And I think everybody's ready for that," Johnson told reporters.



The debate has been compounded over the past week by a string of opinions from the nonpartisan Senate parliamentarian, who is ruling on what elements of the bill comply with the procedure Republicans are using to bypass the Senate's 60-vote filibuster. The bill cannot pass without bypassing the filibuster because solid opposition by Senate Democrats will not allow it to garner 60 votes.