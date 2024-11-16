Trump pressures US Senate with divisive cabinet picks

WASHINGTON: Questions - and, for some, outrage - intensified over several of President-elect Donald Trump's cabinet picks Friday (Nov 15), as Washington awaits announcements for more major positions including head of the FBI and Treasury.

Trump has vowed to dismantle the liberal "deep state" he says is running Washington and is banking on his decisive victory - and triumph for Republicans in the US Senate - to give him the political capital he needs to force through his nominees.

Trump, 78, began shaping his team with a number of unremarkable selections, naming conservative Florida senator and foreign policy hawk Marco Rubio for secretary of state.

But then came a quartet of nominations for leaders of sprawling federal departments in his new government who have little or no relevant experience - but a history of loyalty to the incoming president.

"Presidents are entitled to have the people that they want in these key positions to carry out the mandate that's been delivered to him by the voters of the United States," Rubio said Wednesday.