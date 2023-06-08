Trump lawyers notified that he is the target of classified documents probe

Federal prosecutors have notified former US President Donald Trump's attorneys he is the target of an investigation into his handling of classified materials, a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday (Jun 7), adding to his legal troubles as he campaigns for the White House in 2024.

The Justice Department typically notifies people when they become targets of an investigation to give them an opportunity to present their own evidence before a grand jury. The notification does not necessarily mean Trump will be charged.

News of the notification to Trump's legal team surfaced just two days after his attorneys met with Justice Department officials to discuss the case.

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Trump's attorneys in the documents case could not be reached for comment.

Trump's legal team was notified on Monday, the person said. Although there are some signs that the documents investigation is coming to a close, the timing of when a person is told they are a target cannot necessarily be used as a predictor of when charges might be brought, said David Schoen, an attorney who represented Trump ally Steve Bannon during his criminal trial on contempt of Congress charges.