Trump property manager in court over secret docs case

MIAMI: The property manager of Donald Trump's Florida estate made his first court appearance on Monday (Jul 31) to face charges he helped the former president conceal top secret government documents.

Carlos De Oliveira, 56, who is accused of conspiring to obstruct justice, destroying evidence and making false statements, was released pending trial on a bond of US$100,000.

The grey-haired De Oliveira, who was wearing a navy blue suit, did not enter a plea because he has not yet retained a local attorney.

He listened attentively as magistrate judge Edwin Torres read the charges against him at a brief hearing in federal court in Miami.

The 77-year-old Trump pleaded not guilty in June to multiple charges of unlawfully retaining national defence information, conspiracy to obstruct justice and making false statements.

The former president is scheduled to go on trial next May at the height of what is expected to be a bitter and divisive presidential election campaign.

Trump is the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination and a New York Times/Siena poll on Monday had him with a commanding 54 per cent to 17 per cent lead over Florida Governor Ron DeSantis among likely Republican primary voters.

Special counsel Jack Smith filed additional charges against Trump in a superseding indictment last week and added De Oliveira as a co-defendant.

The new charges relate to Trump's alleged efforts to obstruct the FBI investigation and its bid to recover classified documents he took with him when he left the White House in January 2021.