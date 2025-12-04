Trump proposes slashing fuel economy rules in boost for gas vehicles

WASHINGTON: The Trump administration on Wednesday (Dec 3) proposed slashing fuel economy standards that former President Joe Biden had finalised last year, in its latest push to make it easier for automakers to sell gasoline-powered cars.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration proposed significantly reducing the fuel economy requirements from model years 2022 to 2031, requiring 34.5 miles per gallon on average by 2031, down from 50.4 miles per gallon (21.4 km per liter).

NHTSA is revising down the 2022 fuel economy standards and then proposing to hike them between 0.25 per cent and 0.5 per cent annually through 2031. In 2022, under Biden, NHTSA increased fuel efficiency by 8 per cent annually for model years 2024-2025 and 10 per cent for 2026.

The agency estimates the proposed rule would reduce average up-front vehicle costs by approximately US$900, but would significantly boost American fuel consumption. Reducing the rule for past years will make it much easier for automakers to comply for a period still being reviewed by NHTSA.