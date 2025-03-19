Trump, Putin agree halt to Ukraine energy attacks but no ceasefire

The two leaders agreed that broader truce talks would "begin immediately in the Middle East", the White House said in its statement, also citing a "huge upside" if Russia and the United States improve their relations.



But the Kremlin statement said a "key condition" for peace would be ending Western military and intelligence support to Ukraine's embattled military - a position that will alarm Kyiv and European capitals that have already accused Putin of stalling.

"WANTS PEACE"

Trump had already made clear before the call that he was ready to discuss "dividing up certain assets" - what parts of occupied Ukraine that Russia would be allowed to keep.



The US president had said on his Truth Social network on the eve of the call that "many elements of a final agreement have been agreed to, but much remains" to be settled.



US allies, alarmed by Trump's recent pivot towards Russia, fear the Republican will give too much ground to the Russian president, a leader for whom he has repeatedly expressed admiration.



Kyiv had already agreed to the US proposal to halt fighting for 30 days. It said on Tuesday before the call that it expected Moscow to "unconditionally" accept the ceasefire.