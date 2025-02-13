Trump likely expects concessions from both Ukraine and Russia to end war: Analysts

One phone call from United States President Donald Trump will not magically end the war in Ukraine, but analysts say it was a significant move towards a ceasefire process.

Trump said on Wednesday (Feb 12) that Russian President Vladimir Putin has agreed to begin peace negotiations after the two held a “lengthy and highly productive phone call”.

He later added that if a deal is to be reached, it is unlikely Ukraine will win back all its territory or join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) military alliance – both among Kyiv's demands before possible negotiations with Russia.

Trump also spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a separate call, where they discussed "opportunities to achieve peace".

“I think Zelenskyy will have to swallow quite a bit in order to arrive at a ceasefire,” said Klaus Larres, a global fellow at Washington-based think tank Wilson Center.

While Russia appears to be holding the upper hand, Larres said Trump likely expects both sides to make concessions as he would not want Putin to be able to claim victory.

“(Trump) doesn't want the world press telling him: ‘You have lost Ukraine, you have appeased Putin’. He realises concessions have to be made on both sides,” he told CNA938.