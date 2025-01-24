Trump says he's ready to meet Putin 'immediately' to secure end of Ukraine war

"And that's not from the standpoint of economy or anything else. It's from the standpoint of millions of lives are being wasted ... It's a carnage. And we really have to stop that war."

Speaking at the White House later in the day, Trump told reporters he was ready to meet with Putin as soon as possible to end what he called a ridiculous war.

"From what I hear, Putin would like to see me, and we'll leave as soon as we can. I'd meet immediately," Trump said.

"Everyday we don't meet, soldiers are being killed in the battlefield."

Trump added that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had told him he was ready to make a deal to end the war.

Trump told participants in Davos that US efforts to secure a peace settlement were now hopefully underway, but gave no details. Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

Earlier this week, Trump threatened to impose "high levels" of sanctions on Russia and tariffs on imports from there if Moscow did not reach a settlement.