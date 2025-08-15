'High stakes: Trump touts mutual respect with Putin as he heads to summit

ANCHORAGE, Alaska: United States President Donald Trump and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin will meet on Friday (Aug 15) in Alaska in a high-risk summit that could prove decisive for the future of Ukraine.

Putin will step onto Western soil for the first time since he ordered the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, a relentless war that has killed tens of thousands of people and has seen Russia make rapid gains just before the summit.

Trump extended the invitation at the Russian leader's suggestion, but the US president has since been defensive and warned that the meeting could be over within minutes if Putin does not compromise.

"HIGH STAKES", he posted on his Truth Social platform shortly before boarding Air Force One and taking off for the near seven-hour flight to Anchorage.

Every word and gesture will be closely watched by European leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who was not included and has publicly refused pressure from Trump to surrender territory seized by Russia.

Trump has called the summit a "feel-out meeting" to test Putin, whom he last saw in 2019.

"If it's a bad meeting, it'll end very quickly, and if it's a good meeting, we're going to end up getting peace in the pretty near future," Trump said on Thursday.

He gave the summit a one-in-four chance of failure - although he seemed optimistic when talking to reporters en route to Anchorage on Friday.

"There's a good respect level on both sides and I think something's going to come out of it," he said aboard Air Force One.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov responded to a question from Russian state TV by saying that Moscow would not make guesses on the outcome of the meeting.

"We never make any predictions ahead of time," Lavrov said after he reached Alaska, wearing what appeared to be a shirt with "USSR" written across it in Cyrillic script.

Russia's "position is clear and unambiguous. We will present it", he said.

Trump has promised to consult with European leaders and Zelenskyy, saying that any final agreement would come in a three-way meeting with Putin and the Ukrainian president to "divvy up" territory.